Sarawak’s Ryoga Kho secures another remarkable victory at TennisMalaysia Junior Tour in Johor

KUCHING (March 10): With an impressive display of skill and determination, rising tennis star Ryoga Kho secured another remarkable victory at the TennisMalaysia Junior Tour Leg 2 held in Johor from March 5 to 9.

Surrounded by formidable U12 contenders, the masterful performance of the student from SJK(C) Stampin illuminated the courts as he clinched victory in both the singles and doubles categories, solidifying his status as the ultimate champion, according to a press release.

In the singles final, Kho faced off against the formidable Mak Zoo-M of Selangor.

Despite a strong challenge from his opponent, Kho maintained his composure and dominance, clinching victory with a commanding score of 6-1, 6-4.

“I’m happy with how I played and hope to join the national team,” said Kho, who also won in January at the TennisMalaysia Junior Tour 2024 Leg 1 in Perak.

He extended his appreciation to his coaches and supportive mother.

In the doubles category, Kho paired up with his regular partner Oezil Ajib from Kuala Lumpur, to deliver a remarkable performance.

In an intense showdown against the doubles pair of Mak Zoo-M from Selangor and Atif Izzuddin from Kedah, both teams engaged in a fiercely contested match.

Despite the formidable challenge, Kho and Oezil displayed remarkable resilience and exceptional teamwork throughout.

They emerged victorious with a hard-fought score of 4-2, 0-4, 10-7, showcasing their determination and synchronized play.

With his exceptional performances in both legs of the TennisMalaysia Junior Tour, Kho has ascent to the national ranking number one spot in the U12 boys category.

He expressed his aspiration to continue improving and emulate the footsteps of his senior women national player Lim Zan Ning, who trains alongside him.

“I really look up to Zan Ning,” Kho said with admiration.

“She’s not just about being the best on the court; she taught me to love tennis and put in the work without letting ego get in the way,” he added.