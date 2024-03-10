Several roads in Kuching to be closed tomorrow for temple procession

KUCHING (March 10): Several roads here will be closed tomorrow for the Siew San Teng Tua Pek Kong temple procession.

In a statement, the event organisers said the routes will be closed starting 4pm while the participating teams will depart the temple at around 4.30pm.

“The procession will proceed through Main Bazaar, Gambier Street, Market Street (Open Air Market), Khoo Hun Yeang Street, Barrack Road, Pearl Road and Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg.

“It will also proceed through Carpenter Street, Ewe Hai Street, Wayang Street, Jalan Tabuan, Jalan Ban Hock, Jalan Pandungan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Borneo, and finally returning to the temple,” they added.

As such, members of the public are urged to avoid parking their vehicles along the procession routes.

The event’s organisers disclosed that they have received registration from 145 teams as of now, adding that members of the public visitors and tourists are also welcomed to join the triennial event.

The Siew San Teng Tua Pek Kong temple is believed to have been in existence since before 1839 and is one of the oldest historical temples in Kuching city.