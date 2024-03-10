Sibu cops nab five men in connection with brawl at entertainment outlet

SIBU (March 10) Police have arrested five men in connection with a brawl that occurred at an entertainment outlet here yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the suspects aged between 29 and 55 were arrested after police received a report about the incident involving several individuals at 1.44am.

He said four individuals were injured in the incident.

“The incident allegedly occurred when one of the suspects, who was believed to be drunk, disturbed the family members of the victims.

“Verbal argument ensued before a fight erupted outside the entertainment outlet,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli said a background check on the suspects found two of them have previous criminal records including narcotics cases.

He said the police will apply for a remand order for the suspects to allow further investigation of the case.

“We are also tracking down the remaining suspects who are still at large,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

Zulkipli said the incident did not involve any elements of gangsterism and advised to public to not make any speculations that could interfere with police investigation.

He urged anyone with information about the case to contact investigating officer Insp Ahmad Hakimi Abd Azide at 011-31873715 or 084-344111.