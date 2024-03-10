Six jungle trekkers rescued from swamp in Lundu

KUCHING (March 10): Six jungle trekkers comprising four locals and two foreigners were rescued after they were trapped in a swamp during high tide in Rambungan Sempadi in Lundu on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a call on the incident was received at 1.25pm and a team from the Petra Jaya fire station was despatched to the scene.

“Based on early reports, the complainant alongside his five friends were trapped at a swamp while jungle trekking at an area near the Rambungan jetty.

“The water level was increasing, making it hard for them to get out from the swamp,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

A search and rescue operation was initiated, comprising personnel from the Safety Water Rescue Team (SWART) and the earlier deployed personnel.

All the victims were found at 3.30pm, and were brought out safely at 4pm.