Some 700 attend church prayer session for late Taib

SIBU (March 10): Some 700 people gathered for a prayer session held by the Church of Sts. Peter and Paul in Mukah in honour of the late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, during sunset mass on Saturday.

Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine, who was among those who attended, said Sarawak is a harmonious region made up of communities of various races and religion whereby unity has been maintained for a long time.

“Praying for the good of each other, not to mention the people who have left us, is a very pure thing, regardless of the religious beliefs and backgrounds of different races.

“There is no barrier to doing this in any religious teachings,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Church rector Fr Joseph Sebastian conducted the mass and prayer session.

Mukah MP Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib shared on her Facebook that the spirit of goodwill and maturity from the Sarawakian community preserved the spirit of unity, as evident in the ceremony.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude and appreciation to the Church of Sts. Peter and Paul Mukah in collaboration with Pusat Khidmat P213 Mukah and all parties involved directly or indirectly in the organisation of this event in commemoration of the passing of my father, the late Tun Pehin Sri Haji Abdul Taib bin Mahmud,” she said in a post.

Former governor and chief minister Taib passed away Feb 21 at the age of 87.