S’wak expected to finalise discussion of MASwings acquisition by year end, says Premier

KUCHING (March 10): The Sarawak government is expected to finalise its discussion on the acquisition of MASwings by the end of this year, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said once the acquisition is finalised, this would enable the state government to address the issue of costly airfares especially during the festive season.

“We want to help lighten the burden for Sarawakians who are based in Peninsular Malaysia to return home during festive occasions. Right now, whenever there are festive occasions, the airfare will increase — for instance, an air ticket to Kuala Lumpur can cost around RM1,000.

“That is why the state government decided to step in to help our fellow Sarawakians, especially the students,” he said when closing the Kabong International Kite Festival (KIKF) 2024 at Tanjung Kembang Beach Hall in Kabong today.

At the same time, he said the state government is currently assisting Sarawakian students who are studying in the Peninsula, Sabah or Labuan through the ‘Inisiatif Graduan Pulang Sarawak’ (I-GPS).

“The Sarawak government is providing a subsidy to assist these students so they can purchase tickets to return home,” he said.

The premier also touched on the 12 bridge projects that will serve to connect the ‘missing link’ along the state’s coastal roads.

“Once the Batang Lupar Bridge is completed, it is estimated that travel time will be shortened from six hours to two-and-a-half hours from Kuching to Sibu.

“This will also contribute to development in the coastal areas, including Kabong, where the journey to reach here (from Kuching) will be less than two hours,” he said.

On KIKF, Abang Johari said the festival serves to promote unity, understanding and harmony between the participating countries.

“We in Sarawak, live in harmony like one big happy family and through events such as KIKF, which includes the participation of other countries, this will foster harmony and unity among the people,” he said.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Deputy Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Mohammad Razi Sitam, Kabong assemblyman Mohd Chee Kadir, Senator Pele Peter Tinggom, and Betong Resident Richard Michael Abunawas.