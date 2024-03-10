Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds forecasted in S’wak until March 15

KUCHING (March 10): Sarawak is forecasted to experience wind concentration until March 15, which may result in thunderstorms coupled with heavy rain and strong winds.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement today said these weather conditions may occur during the afternoon and persist until morning.

It added rain and thunderstorms may occur in several areas in the interior as well as the western region of the Peninsula.

“However, temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius are still possible in some places, especially in Sabah and the northern region of the Peninsula,” it said.

The public is advise to regularly check the official MetMalaysia website at www.met.gov.my and its social media channels, as well as download the myCuaca app for the latest and accurate information.