Tupong rep channels donations to 46 mosques, suraus in constituency

KUCHING (March 10): Twelve mosques and 34 suraus in Tupong state constituency have received donations ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

It is stated that each mosque is allocated with RM5,000 and each surau, RM3,000.

Assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman presented the cheques at Masjid Al-Quddus in Taman Sri Wangi here early today, during a ceremony held in connection with the ‘Fajr and Run #subuhmacamjumaat’ Programme’.

Witnessing the presentation was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is the member of Parliament for Petra Jaya.

Tupong, together with Samariang and Satok, are the state constituencies under the Petra Jaya parliamentary area.

According to Fazzrudin, the channelling of donations is an annual programme, run under his Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant, to facilitate the mosque and suraus in his constituency in carrying out activities throughout the fasting month.

“Among the Ramadan activities run by the mosques and suraus is ‘khatamal Al-Quran’ (recitation of the Quran, usually in groups).

“With Ramadan approaching, I hope that all Muslims in Sarawak, especially my Tupong constituents, would continue to hold the spirit of solidarity.

“To have Islam be respected by others, the Muslims must advocate unity among themselves.

“Let’s not argue with one another because this would only weaken us.

“We must be grateful because we are able to live in harmony and because of this, we must preserve the spirit of brotherhood so that our future generation would be able to benefit from this,” he said in a brief remark.

Earlier, Fadillah and Fazzrudin joined the local congregation in perform the ‘Subuh’ (dawn) prayer.

After that, they took part in a ‘tazkirah’ (brief motivational talk) before heading to the mosque’s compound to flag off the ‘#subuhmacamjumaat Fun Walk’.