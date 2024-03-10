Two oldest schools in Sibu hold annual reunion

SIBU (March 10): Knights of Sacred Heart School Old Students’ Association (Shosa) will be converging on Kingwood Hotel this March 30, for their annual reunion.

Like previous years, the reunion will also feature former students from their neighbouring school, SMK St Elizabeth.

Organising chairman for Reunion 2024 Bill Leong said the event promises an evening of nostalgia, camaraderie, and cherished memories as former students gather to celebrate the enduring bonds forged during their school days.

“The annual reunion serves as a heartfelt invitation to all Sacred Heart School alumni to come together and reconnect with classmates, reminisce about shared experiences, and revive the spirit of camaraderie that defines the Sacred Heart community,” he expressed.

He pointed out that with a rich history and a legacy of excellence, Sacred Heart School has produced outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to various fields, both locally and globally.

Additionally, he said other than reconnecting with classmates and those from other batches, it is an opportunity to meet up and thank the teachers who have inspired and guided them throughout their academic journey.

“Beyond the sentimental aspects, the reunion is also an excellent networking opportunity, allowing alumni to connect with individuals who share a common background and forge professional connections,” he said.

Tickets are priced at RM100 per person. To date, more than 300 have confirmed their attendance.

The Sacred Heart School Old Students Association is dedicated to fostering a strong sense of community among former students of Sacred Heart School.

Through various events and initiatives, the association aims to provide a platform for alumni to connect, collaborate, and contribute to the continued success and growth of the school.

Alumni interested in attending the annual reunion can reach out to their batch mates who are in the SHS Pack Leaders Whatsapp chat group or contact SHOSA via https://sacredheart.com.my/main/contact-us/ or [email protected]