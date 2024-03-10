TYT visits Pusat Falak Miri for sighting of new moon

MIRI (March 10): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi visited Pusat Falak Miri at the Luak Esplanade here for the sighting of the new moon (Ruqyah Hilal Ramadan).

His entourage arrived at the centre at about 6pm. Among those present were Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Sarawak Islamic Council president Datu Misnu Taha and Sarawak Mufti Datu Kipli Yassin.

It was announced earlier that the moon sighting for the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims in Malaysia will take place today, and the centre is one of 29 locations nationwide for moon-sighting.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal will announce the date over radio and television tonight.