TYT Wan Junaidi, wife tour Anjung Usahawan Limbang

KUCHING (March 10): Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi had a tour at Anjung Usahawan Limbang following a breakfast this morning.

Prior to the meal with a variety of local delicacies, Wan Junaidi exchanged greetings with the traders at the traders’ centre.

The Governor and his wife arrived at the centre at around 8am.

Before making his departure, Wan Junaidi signed the visitor’s plaque and took photos with guests and traders at the centre.

On Saturday, Wan Junaidi attended the 63rd state-level Al-Quran Recitation event held at the Limbang Auditorium.