Uggah: Giving S’wak Education Director authority to approve school maintenance projects will allow reps to help

KUCHING (March 10): The recent decision to allow the Sarawak Education Director to approve projects directly funded by the state government will enable more elected representatives to help in the maintenance or upgrading of schools in their constituencies, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“I am very happy with the decision, as we are all very ready to help our schools. This is because we view education as absolutely important for our future generation to deal with future challenges well,” he said today after a ‘Back to School’ programme in Spaoh.

The Bukit Saban assemblyman was commenting on the decision reached at a Joint Action Committee for Education Development meeting in Kuching on Feb 22.

Uggah, who is also Betong Division Development Agency chairman, said the agency can now also allocate development funds to schools.

“It can be used to help our schools especially for urgent requests,” he said.

It was previously reported that Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Sarawak Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn co-chaired the committee meeting, where it was decided that the authority given to the state Education Department will shorten the bureaucratic process for the implementation of projects.

Besides projects which are funded by the state government, authority is also given to the director for other projects not funded by the state government but with prior concurrence by Sagah’s ministry where previously, the authority to approve these projects despite being funded by the state government lies with the Education Ministry (MoE) in Putrajaya.

Uggah said he had recently voiced his concern over the matter prior this decision, citing a case where he said he donated several units of air conditioners for a school hall upon the request of the school principal but they had to be kept in the school’s storeroom and could not be installed pending MoE’s approval.

Meanwhile, the Back to School programme involved the presentation of school bags to students from seven schools in the Bukit Saban constituency.

Uggah said the programme was jointly funded by him and Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu.

The bags were received by the respective school principals, teachers or chairmen of their Parent-Teacher Association.