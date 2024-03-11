222-foot-long dragon steals the show at Siew San Teng Tua Pek Kong Temple procession

KUCHING (March 11): A spectacular dragon figure measuring 222 feet long and the presence of a Ba Jia Jiang religious troupe were the highlights of the Siew San Teng Tua Pek Kong Temple procession here today.

The dragon figure by the Sarawak Jing Ying Dragon and Lion Dance Association stole the show, captivating onlookers with its majestic presence.

Additionally, the inclusion of the Ba Jia Jiang troupe for the first time ever added an extra layer of excitement to the occasion.

Ba Jia Jiang is a performance art with origins from Taiwan that is deeply rooted in local Taoist religion and temple culture.

This year’s procession, involving 146 participating contingents, was the first in the city in six years.

Originally scheduled for 2021, the procession to commemorate the temple’s birthday celebration – held once every three years – had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In preparation for the grand spectacle, several roads were temporarily closed to accommodate the procession route.

The Siew San Teng Tua Pek Kong temple is believed to have been in existence since before 1839 and is one of the oldest historical temples in Kuching.

Among those present to witness the procession was Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.