Agencies, NGOs come together for ‘gotong-royong’ at Muslim cemetery in Sibu

SIBU (March 11): The ‘gotong-royong’ (work party) at the Al-Qadim Muslim cemetery here yesterday involved about 800 volunteers.

Organised by the Sibu Islamic Welfare Trust Board (Lakis), the programme was jointly carried out by the Sibu Resident’s Office, Sibu Islamic Festivals Standing Committee, the Nangka State Constituency Service Centre.

The cemetery manager Effendy Abdul Aziz said the ‘gotong-royong’ was an annual programme, held just before the holy month of Ramadan.

For this year, he said the participation was very encouraging.

“The list received from the Sibu Resident’s Office includes over 100 agencies and various non-governmental organisations (NGOs), on top of participation from individual Muslims in and around Sibu.

“So we feel grateful for this,” he said when met yesterday.

Among the government agencies involved were the Armed Forces, Natural Resources and Environment Board, Civil Defence Force, Islamic Affairs Department of Sibu.

On the allocation of work, Effendy said it was divided into 12 zones to facilitate wider coverage.

“In its core, this programme is meant to further strengthen the relationship among the Muslims in Sibu.

“Keeping the cemetery clean is also a highly respected initiative,” he added.

Also present yesterday were Sibu Division Social Unit head Awang Mohammed Nizam Awang Ali Borhan and Lakis secretary Jamil Julaihi.