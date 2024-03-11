Cops arrest local man suspected of stealing telco cables in Petra Jaya

KUCHING (March 11): A 26-year-old local man believed to be actively involved in stealing telecommunications cables in Petra Jaya was arrested at around 2.50am yesterday.

Kuching district police deputy chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the suspect was arrested by the Counter Aggressive Team (CAT) and Gita police station personnel after receiving intelligence.

“The police also seized a motorcycle, a cable estimated to be 15.43 metres long, a helmet, a sickle, a cutter and a pair of slippers.

“It is believed that these items were used by the suspect during the theft,” he said in a statement.

Merbin said the losses incurred due to cable damage were estimated to be RM3,000.

He said the suspect was also tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, and has nine prior records for crime and drugs.

Merbin said the suspect, who is being remanded until March 13, is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft.

“Further investigations will be conducted to identify the suspect’s involvement in previous cable thefts in Petra Jaya, as well as to determine if there are other suspects who are still at large,” Merbin added.