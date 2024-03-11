Cops nab 4 foreigners for illegal cockfighting at Mukah plantation

MUKAH (March 11): Police arrested four foreign men during a raid on an illegal cockfighting pit at an oil palm plantation area here on Sunday.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the men, aged between 24 and 39, were nabbed at around 4.30pm.

“During the raid, there was a group of people involved in the cockfighting activity and when they noticed the presence of the police, they fled into nearby bush and four foreigners were successfully arrested,” he said.

The police seized two live cockerels, three dead cockerels, two cockfighting spurs, a weighing scale, and RM490.

Muhamad Rizal said the case will be investigated under Section 73(1)(g) of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999, which carries a maximum fine of RM2,000, or up to six months in prison, or both, upon conviction.

The case is also being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, as all the suspects did not have valid travel documents.