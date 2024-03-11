DPM Fadillah: Don’t turn Ramadan month into ‘the mother of food waste’

KUALA LUMPUR (March 11): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof called on Muslims in this country not to turn the Ramadan month into “the mother of food waste”.

Fadillah, in a Facebook post, said that being wasteful is an act, not only abhorred in Islam but also against the principle of sustainability.

“Let us remind each other to reduce the culture of excessive waste during this fasting month,” he said.

He also invited Muslims to double their worship to further increase piety to Allah SWT, as well as love for fellow human beings.

“Let us welcome this Ramadan as the best opportunity to continue self-reflection, and improve ourselves.

“May our every act of worship will be accepted by Allah SWT with mercy, love, forgiveness and blessings. Don’t forget to pray for our brothers and sisters in Gaza, and may Allah answer our prayers for the liberation of the Palestinian people,” he said.

Fadillah also wished all Muslims a blessed Ramadan.

“Ramadan Al-Mubarak is the month that Muslims look forward to the most, the best month for us to continue to increase our acts of worship, as well as our charity and generosity,” he said.

Muslims in Malaysia will begin fasting tomorrow, March 12. — Bernama