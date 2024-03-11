Dr Yii contributes RM20,000 for repair, rebuilding of S’wak Scout Association HQ

KUCHING (March 11): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has contributed RM20,000 to the Scout Association of Malaysia Sarawak Branch to carry out repair and rebuilding works of its headquarters here which was badly damaged in a fire early last month.

In a statement issued following a cheque presentation today, the Democratic Action Party (DAP) elected representative said they are relieved that no injuries were recorded during the fire on Feb 6.

“While we are grateful that there were no injuries during the incident, the morning fire destroyed 80 per cent of the top floor of the two-storey building of the Scout Association of Malaysia Sarawak Branch,” he said.

Dr Yii hoped that his contribution will be beneficial to the team led by Capt Zainuddin Tan Sri Datuk Amar Hamdan Sirat, who is the State Chief Scout Commissioner.

He added that it is also in support of all that the association is doing including the rebuilding of the headquarters’ premises.

“We have been consistently supportive of the activities of the scouts as we see this as a beneficial platform for youths that can contribute to their personal and leadership development, social skills, and community engagement,” said Dr Yii.