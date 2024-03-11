Education Dept: Five students arrested in Sarawak last year for drug offences

KUCHING (March 11): A total of five students were arrested last year across the state for drug-related offences, said Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad.

The Sarawak Education director said no such arrests have been made so far this year.

“At the Education Department, we are working with various agencies such as the police, Malaysian Anti-Drug Association (Pemadam), and AADK (National Anti-Drug Agency) to promote awareness and education on the consequences of drug abuse and other related crimes,” he told reporters after attending a ‘First Day at School’ programme at SMK Matang Jaya here today.

During the programme, police Community Safety and Crime Prevention Department chief SAC Lukas Aket warned students against drug abuse and gangsterism.

“I hope students will remain self-disciplined during their time in school and obey the existing laws and regulations. There are many students these days who involve themselves in criminal activities such as stealing, gangsterism, or bullying,” he said.

He advised students to immediately report information related to drug abuse or gangsterism.

“Please report to the police if you have information about drug abuse or gangsterism.

“Don’t loiter in coffeeshops after school hours and head home immediately once the school session has ended,” he added.