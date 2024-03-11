Education director: No significant shortage of teachers for Iban, Mandarin subjects in Sarawak schools

KUCHING (March 11): There is no significant shortage of teachers teaching the language subjects of Iban and Mandarin in Sarawak schools, said state Education Department director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad.

Azhar pointed out there are a total of 1,459 schools in Sarawak, comprising 1,265 primary schools and 194 secondary schools, with a total student population of 416,008 to date.

“Overall, we still experience a slight shortage of teachers in primary schools but there is no significant shortage of teachers teaching the language subjects of Iban and Mandarin,” he said when on the matter during a ‘First Day at School’ programme held at SMK Matang Jaya here this morning.

On another note, Azhar pointed out there are a total of 34,285 pupils entering Primary 1 and 28,351 students commencing Form 1 this year.

In line with federal education policies, Azhar also said there will be no academic classes during the first week of the 2024/2025 school session and students will instead participate in various activities prepared by their teachers to nurture desirable characteristics among the students.