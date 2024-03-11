Fadhlina: MOE has no plans to revamp vernacular education ecosystem

KUALA LANGAT (March 11): The Ministry of Education (MOE) has no plans so far to revamp the current education ecosystem of vernacular schools in the country.

Nevertheless, Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry takes note of the suggestions made by Umno Youth Chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Salleh on March 9 for the government to relook into the vernacular education ecosystem.

She said that any action or decision to revamp the existing education ecosystem must be based on the provisions contained in the Education Act.

“We hear those views, but as of today, the MOE stands firm on upholding the Education Act. As I have stressed before, vernacular schools are recognised by the Education Act, and we will uphold that,” she told reporters after checking out the first day of the 2024/2025 school session at Sekolah Kebangsaan Saujana Putra here today.

Prior to this, Muhammad Akmal, who is also Merlimau assemblyman, called on the government to conduct a detailed evaluation of the vernacular education ecosystem by inculcating nationalistic aspects, while strengthening its students’ command of the Malay language. – Bernama