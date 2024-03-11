Fire razes three-door workers’ quarters in Kuching

KUCHING (March 11): A three-door workers’ quarters near Jalan Taman Kopodims here was completely destroyed in a fire last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a call on the incident was received at 8.22pm and firefighters from the Petra Jaya and Padungan fire stations were deployed to the scene.

“The fire involved a three-door workers’ quarters at a construction site, which was completely destroyed. It was reported that two of them were empty and one was inhabited.

“However, the fire did not involve any victims,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters managed to put the fire under control at 9.20pm.

After ensuring that the fire was fully extinguished and ensuring the surrounding areas was safe, the firefighters ended the operation at 9.30pm.