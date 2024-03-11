Inaugural Sarawak Media Conference to take place during Hawana 2024

KUCHING (March 11): The first Sarawak Media Conference will be held here in conjunction with this year’s National Journalists Day (Hawana) which is being hosted by the state, said Datuk Abdullah Saidol.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department said Hawana 2024 is slated to take place from May 25-27 at Plaza Merdeka, while the conference is from May 26-27 at Pullman Hotel.

“A total of 300 journalists will be attending these two events. Hawana 2024 and Sarawak Media Conference 2024 will be among the platforms to highlight the latest developments in Sarawak,” he said in a statement.

He said through the two events, journalists from other states would gain a better understanding of Sarawak and its people under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He added that the main highlight of Hawana 2024 would be a public exhibition sharing the journey, experiences and sacrifices of journalists.

“We want this exhibition to show the true reflection of the historical journey of journalists until now.”

As for the conference, he said it would table topics on the challenges faced by the media industry in the digital era, and on how to narrow the information gap between the people and government.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Abang Johari will jointly launch Hawana 2024.