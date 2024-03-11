Kapit boat capsize: Deputy minister briefed on SAR operation

KAPIT (March 11): State Transport Deputy Minister Datuk Henry Harry Jinep attended a briefing here yesterday on the search-and-rescue (SAR) operation for Corporal Iskandar Ibrahim, the final missing victim of last Thursday’s boat capsize incident.

He also met with Iskandar’s family including his wife and father-in-law who flew to Sibu from Kuala Lumpur yesterday before travelling here by bus.

Speaking to The Borneo Post, Henry reminded all river users to exercise caution and prioritise safety during their travels.

“All boat passengers must wear a life jacket, while operators must ensure their boats are in good order and not to overload.

“The boat operators must also be familiar with the river and flow of the current,” he said.

Henry also extended his appreciation to all rescue agencies involved in the SAR, and to the three civilians involved in the rescue of sole survivor Moses Ngui.

Minggu Untam, a security guard at SK Lepong near where the tragedy occurred, had witnessed the incident and alerted boat driver Oyan Nabaw who, together with his passenger Lucas Anjan, rushed to where the boat had capsized.

Lucas was able to grab hold of a semi-conscious Moses and pulled him into the boat, before Oyan navigated the boat back to the riverbank.

Meanwhile, Henry was in Sibu earlier yesterday where he visited the family of the late Amerson John Nain – another victim of the boat tragedy – at Sibu Hospital.

Amerson’s body was found Saturday in Batang Lebaan and was brought to the hospital for identification.

The bodies of another two victims, Jack Balan and police officer Sgt Jonathan Lambet, were also recovered Saturday.