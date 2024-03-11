Kuching folk reminded to use alternative routes as roads to close for temple procession

KUCHING (March 11): Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes to head towards Kuching city centre as several roads will close from 4pm today for the Siew San Teng Tua Pek Kong Temple procession.

Kuching deputy police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said those heading to Jalan Tabuan from Jalan Simpang Tiga are advised to use Jalan Central Timur or Jalan McDougall to avoid congestion due to the closure of Jalan Wayang.

Those travelling from Jalan Haji Taha are advised to make a U-turn at the Masjid Bahagian roundabout to avoid congestion due to the closure of Jalan Gambir.

“The police are seeking for cooperation from the public not to park their vehicles along the roadside and to plan their journey and use alternative routes to reduce congestion due to the road closures.

“Any enquiries can be lodged with the Kuching District Police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division on 082-259900,” Merbin said in a statement.

The Siew San Teng Tua Pek Kong temple procession will see several roads closed in stages from 4pm to 12pm.

There will be closures at Jalan Main Bazaar heading towards Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg; Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg to Padang Merdeka; Jalan Tabuan heading towards Jalan Ban Hock; Jalan Tabuan to Jalan Wayang; Jalan Padungan to Jalan Bukit Mata; and Jalan Temple heading to Jalan Main Bazaar.

The procession will begin from Jalan Main Bazaar and then move to Jalan Gambier, Jalan Pearl, Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg, Jalan Carpenter, Jalan Ewe Hai, Jalan Wayang, Jalan Tabuan, Jalan Ban Hock, Jalan Padungan, Jalan Borneo, and end at Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman.