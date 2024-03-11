‘Lucky’ the Shiba Inu gets new owner

BINTULU (March 11): Lucky, the Shiba Inu, has once again lived up to his namesake after the Street Animal Rescuers Association (Sara) Bintulu found it a new home and owner.

“Lucky, the Shiba Inu, has finally been adopted! We’ve found a new owner who can give Lucky the love he deserves, take him to the spa, shower him, and feed him until he’s fat again,” Sara announced on its Facebook page.

The association also thanked all who had been directly or indirectly involved in Lucky’s case.

“Without you, Lucky wouldn’t have a second chance at a good life. Thank you all,” it said.

Meanwhile, Sara Bintulu president Michelle Law told The Borneo Post that Lucky’s new owner is a pet shop owner.

“Lucky has a terrible fur condition with fur that just keeps falling off. So he has to be put outside first, but in a cage, because his new siblings are so big in size.

“So it will take some time for them to get to know each other and then they can mix together. This owner also has Shiba Inu, so they have experience with this breed. Lucky will also be neutered this week before sending him over to the new owner,” she said.

Lucky’s updates on Sara’s Facebook page along with its latest photos have received mixed reactions from netizens.

There were a few comments from pet owners who were concerned about the outdoor cages.

One commenter urged the new owner to keep his pets in a proper condition and not in cages, especially under the sun.

To this, Law said that new pets being placed into new homes would have to be caged first to give time for them to get to know the new owners and existing pets, if any.

“You have to cage them and give them time to get to know each other, only then they can mix together. If you just put them together and let them mix like that, they will definitely fight and cause more injuries,” she said.

Law assured animal lovers that Sara would visit Lucky at its new home from time to time.

Lucky was rescued by Sara and other good Samaritans before it met the same fate as another dog, which had rotted to death in a cage, after the canines were left without proper care at a residence here by their owner.