Man killed in single-vehicle accident near Beluru junction

MIRI (March 11): A 29-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident near Beluru junction, some 25 kilometres from here on Saturday.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement today said the victim died on the spot due to severe injuries.

“At around 4pm on March 9, an accident had occurred at the Pan Borneo road near Beluru junction involving a car driven by the victim.

“Based on initial investigation, the car was heading to Beluru from Niah when the driver was believed to have lost control of the car and crashed into a road divider.

“The victim was thrown out of the car and sustained serious injuries. He was pronounced dead by paramedics from the Batu Niah health clinic.”

Alexson said the police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.