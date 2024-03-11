Mini Miss Global 2024 Aaisyah Batrisya from Sarawak eyes career in science

KUCHING (March 10): Sarawakian Aaisyah Batrisya Putit may only be eight but she has already conquered a global contest.

The newly-crowned Mini Miss Global 2024 represented Malaysia during the finals in Kuala Lumpur on Friday and bested her international opponents.

During her year-long reign, Aaisyah has pledged to ensure she makes pageant organisers proud while maintaining a strong focus on her studies.

“When I grow up, I want to be a scientist. I also want to thank all my friends for supporting me,” she told reporters upon her triumphant return here yesterday.

The joyful winner said her training began in 2023 and for this pageant she took around two months to prepare.

Aaisyah added that she is the middle child of her family.

“My eldest brother is 16 years old and my youngest sister is only four years old,” she said.

Mini Miss Global 2024, for girls aged four to nine, aimed to discover new talent in the modelling industry, both domestically and internationally.

It was part of the second edition of Kids & Teens Talent Global 2024.

The other titles were Little Miss Global (ages 10 to 12), Miss Pre Teen Global (ages 13 to 15), Little Mister Global (ages four to 12), and Mister Teen Global (ages 13 to 17).

Besides Malaysia, the participants were from India, Uganda, South Africa, Laos, Indonesia, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Thailand.