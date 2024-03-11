Minister: SHTA 2024 to honour outstanding achievements, contributions from tourism sector

KUCHING (March 11): The upcoming 9th Sarawak Hornbill Tourism Awards (SHTA) 2024 will honour outstanding achievements and contributions from the state’s tourism sector for the past five years (2019 to 2023), said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said this year’s ceremony, organised by the ministry in partnership with Sarawak Tourism Federation (STF), has been meticulously crafted to express gratitude for recovery efforts and resilience exhibited by industry stakeholders as well as an exceptional industry revival amid the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The 9th SHTA, which will be held on Sept 27 at Hikmah Exchange Event Centre in Kuching, is themed ‘Winds of Resilience’ to show that Sarawak’s tourism industry has emerged resilient through the turbulent winds of the global pandemic.

“Navigating challenges with determination, we now stand on the cusp of recovery,” he said at the launch of SHTA here today.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be officiating the awards ceremony which will feature eight main awards categories namely Best Tour Operator, Tours and Tourist Guide, Best Accommodation, Best Dining, Retail and Recreational Experiences, Best Special Interest Tourism, Best Attractions Experiences, Best Promotion and Social Media Contribution to the Tourism Industry, Best Tourism Events and Festivals Experiences, and Special Hornbill Awards.

Abdul Karim said SHTA will also be introducing several new categories to better reflect the state’s commitment to recognising and celebrating excellence across all aspects of the tourism industry.

“Examples of the new categories include Spa and Wellness, Education and Medical Tourism, Sarawak Malaysia My Second Home (S-MM2H), as well as featuring Best Community Best Tourism Initiative and Special Award for Sustainability.

“The selection committee will judge these award categories, with a panel of 45 judges representing a combination of private and public sectors,” he said, adding that winners will receive prize money, a trophy, media recognition, and an awards certificate.

He pointed out that the 9th SHTA official website has been launched to provide comprehensive information and resources, and serve as a valuable hub for industry professionals, potential nominees, and stakeholders to engage with the awards programme.

“The latest awards information which includes the nomination process, criteria, and nomination form can be accessed online via https://shta.com.my/

“I encourage individuals and organisations from all corners of the tourism industry to nominate themselves or others, for the present and new categories and help us shine a spotlight on the incredible work being done to shape the future of tourism in Sarawak,” he said, noting that nominations for SHTA will begin from March 25 to April 30.

At the event, Abdul Karim also launched the Sarawak Tourism Quick Facts book, a yearly compilation of all facts, figures, and information showcasing Sarawak’s performance throughout the year 2023 as well as the ministry’s Calendar of Tourism Events for 2024 (CoE).

“For CoE2024, this year we feature 88 events across Sarawak including our iconic events such as Rainforest World Music Festival, Sarawak International Dragon Boat Race, Kuching Marathon and Borneo Jazz Festival,” he said.

Later at a press conference, Abdul Karim said there are more than 200 events which will are expected to be held statewide this year.

“The 88 events released under CoE are those who have sent in applications to hold the events this year.

“I know that the number of events that will be held in the tourism calendar far exceeds what is in the CoE because in one year, we hold or approve more than 200 events through the ministry,” he said.

He shared that among some events in the pipeline included sports events, food and culture events and more.

“The events that have been approved may not be included in the CoE but we will hold press conferences along the way to announce any upcoming events,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting and Datuk Snowdan Lawan, and Sarawak Tourism Board chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor.