Ministry’s media night sees Tiong dance to Ah Niu’s song ‘Mamak Stall’, chic kut teh served

By Lim How Pim on Sarawak
Tiong (front second right) dances as Ah Niu sings the song ‘Mamak Stall’.

KUCHING (March 11): Guests at the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry’s media appreciation night in Kuala Lumpur were entertained by Minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing dancing along to artiste Ah Niu’s performance of his song ‘Mamak Stall’.

The recent event also saw a chicken version of bak kut teh, which raised controversial debates among certain quarters after it was listed as a National Heritage Food, being among the local delicacies served.

The event aimed not just to show appreciation for the media’s contributions but also display the rich diversity and cultures of Malaysia.

Guests were treated to more than 40 types of delicacies dishes.

There was also a section offering guests a hands-on experience of traditional crafts such as basket-weaving.

Performances included silat and a lion dance reflecting the multicultural uniqueness of Malaysia.

Tiong (third right) with the team from See Hua Group and Oriental Daily.

