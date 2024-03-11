No first day blues for most Primary 1 pupils at SK St Mary

KUCHING (March 11): The first day of primary school did not seem to be an issue for most Primary 1 pupils at SK St Mary here today.

A quick check with parents found many pupils were well prepared for their entry into formal education as they had previously attended preschool.

Malaya Panggai, 44, said her daughter Isabelle Ilaana was excited to begin the next phase of her education.

“I noticed Isabelle is doing well. She adapted quickly to the routine possibly due to her familiarity with similar processes since kindergarten.

“She eagerly anticipated starting today, as she saw her uniform was getting prepared yesterday,” she told The Borneo Post.

Dorita Gali, 43, said her daughter Amber Sharleen was calm and did not experience any issues.

Amirul Syafiezzan Ismadi, 32, said he prepared daughter Malika for her first day with some fatherly advice.

“Preschool and primary school are different. Adjusting to a new environment and classmates is crucial.

“You’ll need to socialise with everyone and strive for your best in school,” he shared.

For Adi Lukman Ali Hassan, 42, it was a surprise to see his daughter Ayra Irdina already dressed and prepared for school this morning.

“She’s genuinely thrilled. I believe it’s because she’s looking forward to reuniting with friends from her previous kindergarten, who are now her classmates.

“Plus, she’s not feeling nervous because her sister, Aryana Nur Imani, 9, is also here,” he explained.

Delaney Davia, who is the daughter of Debbie Nicholas, 38, also had no issues facing her first day as she was well prepared during preschool.

“Typically, children won’t cry on their first day; they’re eager to explore a new environment,” Debbie said.

“However, as they experience changes, they may start developing growing pains and feeling a bit homesick.”

She added SK St Mary also assigned prefects to assist and guide Primary 1 pupils to their classes today.

It is understood the school will also hold an orientation for pupils this week, with formal lessons only beginning next week.