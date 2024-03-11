Over 1,400 join KDM in Tenom

TENOM (Mar 11): More than 1,400 people from PDM Mandalom and PDM Pogoukon joined the Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) here on Saturday.

Its president, Datuk Peter Anthony, expressed his hope that their involvement would strengthen KDM, particularly in preparation for the upcoming Sabah state election (PRN).

In a recent Facebook post, he stated, “We were pleasantly surprised by the overwhelming response from the community in the two PDMs, resulting in the addition of 1,400 new members.”

The membership handover took place during a program held at Nasip Lajim’s residence in Kampung Bulun Mandalom, in collaboration with the KDM leadership.

Earlier, Peter officiated the launching ceremony of the SAFA Tenom 2024 President’s Cup Football League and attended the charity match held at the Tenom town field.