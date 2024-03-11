Parents hope for a raise in early schooling cash aid

KUCHING (March 11): Parents here have shared their hopes for the RM150 early schooling cash aid (BAP) to be raised, to justify current economic conditions and the increasing price of school supplies.

Musfira Ladis, 37, told The Borneo Post that she had made use of the back-to-school aid to buy her children’s school items, to which she observed that the prices of these items had increased over the years.

“It will be good to have the BAP cash aid be raised to commensurate with the increase in prices of goods,” she said.

Zanariah Bujang, also 37, said she had opted to shop online for her child’s school necessities as the prices were reasonably cheaper than those offered in physical stores.

“A child’s school expenses these days are much higher than those during our years, thus, parents ought to set the right budget and manage their money well,” she said.

Alexandra Lorna, 33, meanwhile, said she would make no compromise on her children’s education needs.

“It is wise for parents to get good quality school uniforms that are both comfortable and durable for their children,” she advised, adding that she spent about RM300 for her child’s school necessities.