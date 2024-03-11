Ramadan bazaar traders feel pinch of rising costs, hint revised SST as a cause

SIBU (March 11): Many Ramadan bazaar traders here have slightly mixed feelings about operating their stalls this year, in view of the just-revised Sales and Services Tax (SST) from six to eight per cent.

They generally look forward to generating sales throughout the fasting month, but they also feel that this time around, the consumers’ purchasing power may not be as strong as it was previously.

The Borneo Post met some of the traders at the bazaar’s site on Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 here, which opened today.

Many of them lamented about the rising prices of raw materials since the eight-per cent SST took effect on March 1.

For Hanisah Hussein, she chose to maintain the prices of her local cakes and snacks.

“Yes, despite the tax having gone up to eight per cent, the selling prices of my items remain the same.

“However, I do have to reduce the portions to offset the costs,” said the 39-year-old trader, whose smaller-sized snacks go for RM2 apiece, and the bigger cakes go for RM8 a slice.

Adding on, Hanisah said she and her family members had always practised the concept of ‘baraqah’ (blessings) in business.

“Of course we seek profits, but to obtain ‘baraqah’, we must not burden our customers.

“Yes, we don’t get much profit by maintaining our prices, but this is because we want to continue nurturing the goodwill between us and the customers,” said Hanisah, who has been in business since the age of 14.

It was different for Noriah Syukri, 70, who said rising costs had forced her to increase the price of her popular ‘Ais Cendol’ this Ramadan.

“I have no choice. Also, it is known that whenever a festival approaches, prices of raw materials will increase.

“Only this time, the burden gets heavier after the recent increase in tax rates.

“I am sure many traders like myself are forced to raise our selling prices.

“Honestly, the price hikes in raw materials nowadays are becoming more and more absurd,” said Norsiah, who has been in business for 40 years.

Asked about the revised price of her ‘Ais Cendol’, Norsiah said last time, she sold a packet for RM8.

“But with the eight per cent rise in SST, I have to raise the price to RM10 a packet,” she said.

This year, there are more than 100 stalls offering various types of food and beverages at the Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2’s Ramadan bazaar.