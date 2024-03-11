Sabah holds International Tea Gathering

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 11): The 44th International Tea Gathering, which was held at Magellan Sutera here on Sunday, has potential to advance the tea industry by promoting its growth and prosperity.

Datuk Lee Jack Son, the person in charge of the event, said more than 1,024 visitors from China, Macao, Hong Kong, Ukraine and Canada were in attendance at the programme, which was organised by Hangjia Tea-Dao Research Society.

He said the group, which arrived on Saturday and will be leaving on Thursday, will also be exploring other parts of Sabah such as Ranau, Pulau Mantanani and Pulau Gaya in a blend of Chinese tea celebration and holidaying.

“Their visit was actually initiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s business trip to Shenzhen in November last year, where he informed the community there about our state of Sabah.

“His visit is one of the reasons the annual event is held in Sabah this time – initially they wanted to host it in Bali,” he told reporters after the event.

Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament Datuk Chan Foong Hin who officiated the 44th International Tea Gathering, said the event shows great potential and prospect to the tourism sector, especially if each visitor spends RM3,000 during their trip here.

He said the event also provides a valuable opportunity for knowledge exchange and collaboration among industry experts, researchers and policymakers.

“The tea culture in Malaysia is a vibrant tapestry woven with diverse influences, traditions and rituals, reflecting the country’s multicultural heritage and love for this beloved beverage.

“By sharing best practices, addressing challenges, and exploring new trends, we can collectively advance the tea industry and promote its growth and prosperity worldwide.

“May this programme inspire us to continue our shared commitment to the art and science of tea, enriching lives and uplifting communities around the world,” said the Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister.

Also present was Hangjia Tea-Dao Research Society president Ho Tsai Ping.