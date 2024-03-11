Singaporean, Vietnamese killed in lorry-tourist van collision along Jalan Semporna-Tawau

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 11): A Singaporean man and a Vietnamese woman were killed in a collision between a trailer lorry and a tourist van along Jalan Semporna-Tawau on Monday.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said a team rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 4.03pm, and extracted seven people out of the van.

“Singaporean Lee Siong Huat, 60, and Vietnamese Ngo Trinh Buu Dung, 40, were pronounced dead at the scene by medical officers, and the bodies were handed over to police for further action.

“Three men were seriously injured and were sent to Semporna hospital.

“A man and a girl who sustained slight injuries were also sent to the hospital, while the lorry driver was unhurt,” added the spokesperson in a statement.

Meanwhile, an undocumented 18-year-old male was believed to have been electrocuted to death near Kampung Datu Pangeran Batu 7, Sandakan on Monday.

According to the spokesperson, they were informed of the incident at 11.06am, and a team rushed to the scene.

“Ridzsfar Jafa, believed to have been electrocuted, was pronounced dead at the scene by police.

“Firefighters handed the body over to police for further action before concluding the operation at 11.59am,” said the spokesperson.