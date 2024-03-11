State govt provides aid for Tawau fire victims

TAWAU (Mar 11): The Sabah government Monday announced an allocation of RM970,000 in aid for the victims of the fire in Kampung Tanjung Batu Logpond to rebuild their homes.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the state government is providing RM20,000 each to 45 household heads whose houses were destroyed in the fire and RM10,000 each to household heads of seven houses that were partially damaged in the incident.

“I can’t describe the feelings of the victims involved, we have to find a way to help them rebuild their homes and for that, the government will provide aid to help them do so,” he said when speaking at the handing over of the aid to 72 household heads affected by the fire victims here Monday.

The fire, which broke out last Wednesday, affected 52 houses, leaving 364 people with only the clothes on their backs.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said it is the state government’s responsibility to ensure the interests of the people affected by the disaster are protected.

He said the victims had received aid of RM3,000 per household head, of which RM1,000 each is from the state government and the Tithe Fund of the Sabah Islamic Religious Council’, RM700 from the Social Welfare Department and RM300 from Baitulmal.

One of the fire victims, Herniti Hasanuddin, 44, said she was overwhelmed by the state government’s concern when the state’s number one leader himself came to visit them and hand them the financial aid.

“Thank you, this contribution will help with the survival of me, my husband and four children to rebuild our home.

“The fire destroyed the house I have been living in since a child, it must be rebuilt even if it takes a long time,” she said, adding that until then, she would rent a house for RM500 a month in Taman Semarak here. – Bernama