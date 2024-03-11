SUPP Padungan service team, DBKU Friendly Neighbourhood reach out to Ewe Hai Street fire victims

KUCHING (March 11): A service team from the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Padungan branch, along with Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Friendly Neighbourhood, reached out to fire victims of several old shoplots at Ewe Hai Street here.

SUPP Padungan branch chairwoman Datuk Lily Yong led the delegation and said some of the victims are not the owners of the damaged shoplots.

According to her, six shoplots at Ewe Hai Street were affected by the tragic incident last Saturday where four premises were entirely destroyed.

“We have learnt that some of those occupying the shoplots are not the owners but are renting the place. After the fire, they could not locate the owners.

“Given this scenario, the SUPP Padungan service team together with DBKU Friendly Neighbourhood are rendering assistance for these fire victims,” she said during a visit today.

Among those in the delegation were lawyer Georgina Chong who offered professional advice and answer queries posed by the victims, as well as Kuching South City Council councillor Nicholas Wung, who made sure the victims had lodged police reports which are necessary for the submission of making insurance claims.

It is learnt the affected shophouses are No 74, 76, 78, 80, 82 and 84 — two of which are uninsured.

Chong, who also heads the DBKU Friendly Neighbourhood, said the visit was aimed at helping the victims rebuild their premises so they can resume their norm.