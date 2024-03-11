98 pct of teacher vacancies filled in Sabah – director

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 11): The shortage of teacher in Sabah has been eased with 98 per cent of the positions filled.

Sabah Education Department director Datuk Raisin Saidin said that currently there are 500 to 700 vacancies for teachers in Sabah. This works out to just one or two teachers per school and as such, the problem is far less critical than in previous years.

He added 212 new teachers were allocated for Sabah on March 7 and another batch of new teachers is expected to arrive next month.

He also said that the present shortage of teachers does not jeopardise the teaching and learning process at schools.

Raisin, who spoke to reporters during a visit to SMK Likas near here in conjunction with the start of the 2024/25 school session on Monday, also said that the subject experiencing teacher shortage was Islamic Studies.

He said there are a total of 26,360 primary school and 17,144 secondary school teachers statewide. They teach 319,578 primary school students and 216,405 secondary school students.

The director assured that vacancies left by teachers who were retiring would be filled up by new teachers.

Raisin also commended SMK Likas for conducting a one-week orientation programme for its students so that they can prepare for their upcoming learning process.

He said it was important that teachers and students work together in an environment that makes studying and coming to school fun.

With proper guidance and care from teachers, as well as respect and discipline from students, he said the school environment would be safer, happier, more comfortable and conducive.

“Orientation is one way to allow students and teachers to warm up to one another, especially those who have just entered secondary school,” he said.

A total of 540,891 students started the school session in Sabah, with 319,578 entering primary school, 216,405 entering secondary school and the rest in Form Six.