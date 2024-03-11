Tourists disappointed with condition of AirBnB unit in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 11): Six tourists from Hong Kong were disappointed after finding the AirBnB they booked here is unclean and their welfare neglected by the owner and management.

According to National Consumer Action Council (MTPN) Sabah spokesperson Keaven Kong, the tourists, who are all women aged 57 to 58, had paid a total of RM4,000 to stay at the AirBnB from January 11 to 16.

He said according to the complainant, who only wished to be known as Wo, the operator of the AirBnB unit, which is located at a shopping mall in the city centre here, is irresponsible as the booked room was dirty and not cleaned.

“The tourists had recorded videos and took photos of the room, then sent them to the AirBnB owner. However, the owner did not admit that the unit was dirty. They were then advised to move to a replacement unit, but even that unit was unclean,” he said at a press conference at the MTPN Sabah office near Jalan Lintas here on Monday.

Keaven said the group had arrived at the AirBnB unit at 1am, and consequently had to stay at a hotel due to the predicament.

He said they had lodged a report to the relevant tourism authority and assemblyman but no follow-up action had been taken so far.

He said they also reported to AirBnB’s management team to request compensation, but only 30 to 40 percent would be refunded.

“MTPN will do its best to help solve this issue. The council takes such cases very seriously. Last year, we received a total of 120 complaints from consumers, some of them related to tourism,” he said.