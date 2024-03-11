Traffic ops sees ‘wheelie’ rider arrested, 21 bikes impounded

KUCHING (March 11): An integrated operation carried out by police from March 8 till today at Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakob here saw the arrest of a 21-year-old motorcyclist for reckless riding.

Kuching deputy police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the suspect was caught performing a ‘wheelie’ and endangering the safety of other motorists.

“The suspect is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for riding his motorcycle in a reckless and dangerous manner,” he said in a statement issued at the conclusion of the operation.

Merbin said during the course of the four-day operation, police issued a total of 145 summonses for traffic-related offences including illegal vehicle modification, not having a driving licence, absence of side mirrors, and illegal licence plate.

“Checks were carried out on 215 individuals and 190 motorcycles. Twenty-one motorcycles were impounded for various offences under Section 60 of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

He said similar operations will be carried out periodically to detect those committing traffic offences.