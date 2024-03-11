Village, community leaders have authority to report misconduct by reps, says deputy minister

KUCHING (March 11): Rural village and community leaders possess the full authority to promptly report any misconduct by elected representatives of their area, said Datuk Abdullah Saidol.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas) urged them to be vigilant, especially if the representatives do not act in the public’s interest.

“They can alert the Sarawak Integrity and Ombudsman Unit to investigate the assemblyman’s decision, action or behaviour,” he said when met by reporters after launching the ‘Jelajah Penerangan dan Penjelasan Isu-isu Semasa’ talk at the Sarawak State Library today.

Abdullah said the public must know about their right to report any misgivings of civil servants, including assemblymen.

“However, do not make complaints driven by emotion, slander and the like. This can adversely affect the reputation of the targeted individual. If you want to file a complaint, ensure the facts are accurate and not the result of ill-founded suspicions and slander,” he said.

He said the state government introduced the Ombudsman Bill to maintain integrity, transparency and accountability.

Adding on, he hoped there would be no abuse of power or influence and cited a recent case of a government official who was accused of misusing a department’s money amounting up to RM15 million — funds which should have been distributed to the people.

“We do not blame the public for having a negative perception of politicians, because there might be some who have unsavoury behaviour. However, there are also honest and sincere representatives who diligently perform their duties but end up becoming victims due to irresponsible colleagues.

“Nevertheless, this does not exempt anyone from filing a complaint, and the community can file complaints with the Sarawak Integrity and Ombudsman Unit,” he said.