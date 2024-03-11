Work for the Melanau community’s progress, association told

KUCHING (March 11): Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development Datuk Len Talif Salleh has called on the Melanau community here to stay united and move forward alongside other races in advancing their economic, educational and social development.

The patron of the association also called for members to work together with the Sarawak Melanau Welfare Trust Board to oversee the growth and development of the community in the city.

“The Melanau people are unique in the sense that they are united despite their various ethnic dialects and this must be upheld,” he said.

Len Talif said this when officiating at the Kuching Melanau Association’s triennial general meeting here yesterday which saw the appointment of the association’s new leadership for the 2024-2027 term.

Most of the old faces defended their positions and only two new candidates competed to replace two committee members who had resigned.

Fridah Osman was re-elected as president while John Ling Jirid Tira, the former vice president, was elected as deputy president.

The newly-minted vice presidents are Hardi Keli and Galidas Galau.

The line-up that remained unchanged was Robin Junang as secretary general, Eliza Diana Mas (assistant secretary general), Mordiah Mohd Ali (honorary treasurer), Tres Andrew Taki (assistant honorary treasurer) and Lian Kaliew (head of Information).

The new committee members are Hippolinus Hipni Mun, Nor Ahad Seruji, Yusarima Dedo, Neng Fazila Roya, Marla Meliki and Nur Izzatul Affifah Abdullah.

A total of 65 members turned up at the meeting.