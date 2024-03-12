Abang Rahmat Yusuf appointed as chief executive officer of Sarawak sovereign wealth fund

KUCHING (March 12): The Board of Guardians of the Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Future Fund today announced Harvard alumnus Abang Rahmat Yusuf as its chief executive officer.

In a statement today, the board said Abang Rahmat’s appointment is effective since Jan 29 this year.

It disclosed that prior to this, 48-year-old Abang Rahmat was Head of Investment Banking (Malaysia) at CLSA Securities from 2019-2024 where he led fundraising exercises including IPOs and placements for institutional and corporate clients.

From 2004-2019, Abang Rahmat was a Director (Investments) at Khazanah Nasional, where he established and headed the Khazanah Turkey regional office in Istanbul, covering Turkey, the Middle East and North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

He was also the overseeing director for the Financial Institutions Group, which then represented 20 per cent of Khazanah’s portfolio.

Abang Rahmat is also said to hold a Masters in Public Administration from Harvard University.

Meanwhile, the statement also announced the board had convened its second board meeting today.