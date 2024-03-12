Electricity rationing in Sabah, Labuan due to technical issues – SESB

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 12): Electricity rationing was implemented on Tuesday morning, impacting 14 districts in the state and Labuan, affecting 62,093 users due to technical issues at the generation stations.

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd’s (SESB) Sabah and Federal Territory of Labuan Grid System chief operator, Adrian Mosigil listed the affected areas in Sabah as Tawau, Pitas, Beaufort, Kuala Penyu, Nabawan, Ranau, Tuaran, Kota Kinabalu, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Kudat, Sandakan, Tenom, and Papar.

He stated that the rationing was implemented at 11 am Tuesday and could last until 8 pm, with supply to be restored gradually.

“This rationing is aimed at ensuring the stability of the electricity grid due to insufficient generation issues in the grid system,” he said in a statement Tuesday.

There were technical issues reported at Generation Unit 2 of the Kimanis Power Station, and Units 2 and 3 at the Patau Power Station tripped at 10.03 this morning causing a shortfall in the generation, he explained.

He further mentioned that the generation units at the Patau Power Plant were successfully restored within an hour of the incident, while the unit at the Kimanis Power Plant requires some time for recovery.

The public can reach out to SESB Careline at 15454, 088-515000, 019-8525427, or the mySESB app for any inquiries. – Bernama