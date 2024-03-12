Fahmi: Govt has no intention of curbing press freedom

KUALA LUMPUR (March 12): Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the Madani Government has no intention of curbing the freedom of the press.

He said that so far, not a single journalist has been arrested, brought to court or interrogated by authorities for reporting or publishing news reports about major scandals.

“As a democrat and someone who adheres to the principles of reform, I and this administration have no intention of curbing the right to freedom of speech, especially the rights of journalists to report.

“Freedom of the press is one of the core principles that we do not only need to support but also further enhance,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time in Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) who wanted to know the government’s assurance in ensuring that the updated Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists would not restrain any media practitioners from reporting or uncovering any scandals and so on.

