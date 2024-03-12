Federal Court decision should put vernacular schools issue to rest, says Dapsy S’wak

MIRI (March 12): The Federal Court’s recent ruling that vernacular schools in the country are constitutionally legal should put the issue to rest.

The Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak said following the court’s decision, there should no longer be any questions regarding the place of vernacular schools in the national education landscape.

In a majority decision on Feb 20, the Federal Court rejected the application of two non-governmental organisations for leave to appeal against a previous court ruling, which found vernacular schools to be constitutional.

“This issue is already settled and no longer a fresh issue,” said Dapsy Sarawak youth leader Peter Hee.

Dapsy Sarawak said as social cohesion is the norm rather than the exception for Sarawak, vernacular schools have never been an issue in the state.

Yesterday, The Star reported vernacular schools had become a contentious issue between Dapsy Melaka and Umno Youth.

This followed Umno Youth chief Dr Muhammad Akmal’s statement for a single-stream education system to strengthen national unity.

He had proposed a comprehensive assessment of the vernacular education structure in terms of curriculum alignment as well as implementation of national values, and mastery of Bahasa Malaysia as the national language.