First Dayak Senate President Mutang Tagal gets grand welcome home (Video)

MIRI (March 12): Datuk Mutang Tagal, who became the first Dayak Senate President last month, received a warm welcome from the Lun Bawang community upon his arrival at Miri Airport today.

This was Mutang’s first trip home since his appointment as the 20th Senate President on Feb 19.

“I was not expecting such a welcoming ceremony today,” he said.

Members of a traditional Lun Bawang bamboo band, dressed in resplendent costumes, played at the concourse in front of the airport.

Among those greeting Mutang were Sam Laya – a political secretary to the Premier, and Sarawak Lun Bawang Association Miri City exco members led by chairman Agong Upai.

A thanksgiving and appreciation dinner will be held at a private residence here tonight for association members, friends, and relatives.

Similar receptions will also be held in Lawas and Ba Kelalan after Hari Raya Aidilfitri as the Senate will be in session from March 18 to April 4.

Mutang succeeded Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar after the later was appointed Governor of Sarawak.

Before Mutang’s appointment, the two-term Bukit Mas MP was Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president and Honorary Consul of Romania.