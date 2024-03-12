Foreign man arrested in Miri for suspected drug trafficking

MIRI (March 12): Police have arrested a foreigner by the roadside here on Saturday for suspected drug trafficking.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement last night said the male suspect was nabbed by a team from the Miri Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department at around 9.10pm.

“During the arrest, the police found and subsequently seized a sling bag which contained drugs suspected to be 3,4 Methylenedioxymethaphetamine (MDMA) weighing 90.70g and Erimin 5 weighing 1.30g.

“The drugs seized are estimated to be worth RM1,071.90,” he added.

Alexson said the suspect is being remanded for five days until March 15 to facilitate police investigation.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 12(2) of the same Act.