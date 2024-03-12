Hot weather above 35 degrees forecasted in Sabah

Tuesday, March 12
Malaysia continues to grapple with elevated temperatures that are expected to worsen with the El Nino phenomenon this year. — Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecasted dry and hot weather with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius in most places in the peninsula and Sabah over the next seven days.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, MetMalaysia informed that in Sarawak, thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in the afternoon and may persist until the morning.

“This forecast is based on the weather model analysis, with wind concentration expected to occur in Sarawak until March 15,” it said.

MetMalaysia advised the public to refer to its website at www.met.gov.my and social media platforms or download the myCuaca application to obtain the latest and accurate information. – Bernama

